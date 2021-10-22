Congress gets involved in Washington Football Team email controversy

The NFL’s handling of the investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace conduct has caught the attention of Congress.

In a five-page letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-New York) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) requested all documents and information relating to the league’s investigation into Washington’s workplace culture. The letter also requests answers from the NFL on a number of topics, including why no public report was released about the outcome of the investigation.

And now Congress is involved: Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney and Raja Krishnamoorthi today sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell requesting documents and information regarding the Washington Football Team’s hostile workplace culture and NFL’s handling of this matter. pic.twitter.com/1Bp5vdLM0n — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2021

“The NFL’s lack of transparency about the problems it recently uncovered raise questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism, and homophobia — setting troubling precedent for other workplaces,” the letter states.

The motivation behind the letter certainly seems to be the leak of Jon Gruden’s inappropriate emails that ultimately led to his exit from the Raiders. Those emails were acquired by the league as part of the Washington investigation, which led to calls to release the full collection of communications. The league has not done so, and has claimed that Gruden’s emails were the only problematic ones of the entire trove.

It’s unclear what the next steps are for the NFL. However, it’s obvious that the Washington problem the league has won’t be going away anytime soon.