Report: Jon Gruden’s emails were only damaging ones NFL collected

The NFL has reportedly found no other emails similar to those sent by Jon Gruden as part of the data collected in a workplace investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Barry Wilner of the Associated Press cited an AP source familiar with the investigation and the emails as saying that no other current league or team personnel used racist, homophobic, or misogynistic language similar to what Gruden used. The source added that the league did not find any problems “anywhere near what you saw with Jon Gruden,” though did not elaborate on whether there may have been other issues.

The league’s independent investigators collected roughly 650,000 emails as part of a sexual harassment and workplace investigation into Washington. Emails sent by Gruden, then a commentator for ESPN, were part of that collection, and the contents of them led to Gruden’s resignation this week.

Some had believed Gruden’s emails were only the tip of the iceberg, and the collection could include other notable figures making controversial or inappropriate comments. This assurance is unlikely to satisfy those who have been pressuring the NFL to release the full contents of the emails. So far, the league has maintained it will not do so.

