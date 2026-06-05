Controversial play being added to Madden 27

EA Sports is bringing the “tush push” to Madden 27, giving players access to one of the most debated elements of recent NFL gameplay.

The play rose to prominence with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts , prompting widespread discussion about its role in the sport. The Green Bay Packers formally proposed banning it , citing safety risks and officiating challenges such as false starts.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly viewed the play unfavorably, describing it as ugly and inconsistent with traditional football. During the 2025 owners’ meetings, a ban proposal received 22 votes in support but fell two votes short of the 24 needed to pass. The measure has not resurfaced this offseason.

Madden 27, which features Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on the cover, will include the formation and mechanics for the first time. Players will be able to deploy it in critical short-yardage moments, adding authenticity to simulations of modern NFL strategies.

The Tush Push has been added to Madden 27



(via @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/W0AztnIiEH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 4, 2026

However, its high success rate in real games suggests it could become a go-to tactic in virtual matchups, potentially leading to the same frustrations and strategic debates that have surrounded the play since its rise.

Promotional material previewed the feature with imagery of the Eagles in action.