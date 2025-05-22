Report: NFL pushed Packers to propose tush push ban

The Green Bay Packers decided to represent all of those who want the tush push banned by submitting a proposal this offseason calling for just that, but they may have done so at the request of the NFL.

The Packers formally submitted a proposal to ban the tush push ahead of the NFL owners’ meetings in March. Owners decided to table their vote then and revisit the discussion at the owners’ meetings in Minneapolis this week. The proposal, which included revised language, was voted down, meaning the tush push is here to stay for at least another season.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL asked the Packers to propose the tush push ban. Detroit Lions president Rod Wood also said this week that the league encouraged his team to propose a change to playoff seeding, which was also voted down.

Florio says the same happened with Green Bay and the tush push. A source told the reporter that most people within the Packers organization do not have a strong opinion on the play either way.

It would make sense for the NFL to have asked the Packers to become the face of the anti-tush push movement. Team president Mark Murphy had previously complained about the so-called "Brotherly Shove" and said there is "no skill involved" in the play.

Green Bay is now looked at as the “loser” with their efforts to have the Philadelphia Eagles’ favorite play removed from the game. The Eagles were more than happy to troll their NFC rival when the proposal was shot down, too.