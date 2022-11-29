Controversial ex-All-Pro getting another chance in NFL

A controversial former All-Pro has gotten the call he had been waiting for.

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad.

Jenkins, now 34, was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection with the New York Giants in 2016. But he was unsigned to this point of the season, last playing for the Tennessee Titans in 2021. With Tennessee, Jenkins made 13 starts, recording 54 combined tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Nicknamed “Jackrabbit,” Jenkins’ time in the NFL was often shrouded by controversy, especially during his time on the Giants. Jenkins was once suspended by the Giants for violating team rules and then eventually released outright in 2019 over an inappropriate post to Twitter.

The 49ers are starving for secondary help right now with cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley both on injured reserve. While Jenkins is just practice squad depth for the time being, he has to be thrilled to land with a burly San Francisco team that is currently first in their division.