Cool photo shows Dak Prescott’s reaction to new contract

After a year on the franchise tag and more uncertainty this offseason, Dak Prescott’s long-term future is finally sorted.

Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys on Monday, a day before the deadline for teams to franchise tag players. The contract ensures that the tag won’t be a worry for Prescott. The contract suggests Prescott will be with Dallas through at least the 2024 season.

Prescott’s brother, Tad, posted an awesome picture of himself and Dak embracing after the Cowboys quarterback received word that the deal had been finalized.

When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

There were definitely moments where this didn’t look certain to happen. Prescott fractured his ankle in Week 5 of last season, but the Cowboys remained committed to getting a deal done. Even as rumors about Prescott’s long-term future swirled, both parties made clear that they wanted to get a contract done. Prescott has to be feeling incredibly relieved now that it’s happened.