Cowboys, Dak Prescott reach agreement on $160 million deal

Dallas, we have a deal.

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally reached agreement on a contract. The contract is for a whopping $160 million over four years, with $126 million guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal includes a no-trade clause.

The deal can be worth up to $164 million, per source. The deal includes $66 million to sign and $75 million in year one, the most in NFL history. https://t.co/bt7uBY2v7w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

The news comes less than a day before the deadline for teams to franchise tag players.

Dallas used its franchise tag on Prescott last year and paid him $31.4 million. The 27-year-old quarterback suffered a serious leg injury in Week 5 and missed most of the season.

Still, Dallas wanted to keep Prescott. If the sides were unable to reach a long-term agreement, the quarterback would have made $37.7 million in 2021.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott has passed for 17,634 yards, 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions over five seasons in the NFL.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 4.0