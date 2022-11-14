Cooper Kupp suffers potentially serious leg injury

The Los Angeles Rams’ difficult season appeared to get even worse on Sunday when wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a potentially serious injury.

Kupp was jumping to try to catch a John Wolford pass during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but failed to come down with the ball. As he landed, his leg got tangled up with cornerback Marco Wilson, and appeared to twist awkwardly as Kupp came to the ground.

Cooper Kupp's injury 😔 Prayers up for him that it's nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/tqXanZEwtq — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 13, 2022

Kupp immediately grabbed his right leg and was down for an extended period of time. When he was ultimately helped to the bench, he put no weight on his leg. Eventually, he had to be taken to the locker room, which he limped to under his own power.

Cooper Kupp limping – gingerly, but under his own power – to locker room. Ben Skowronek pulls him into a quick hug before he heads in with medical staff. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 13, 2022

The star wide receiver suffered an injury two weeks ago, but this looks like it could be much more significant.

If Kupp misses time, one might think the Rams could increase efforts to bring back Odell Beckham Jr. However, with the team potentially heading toward a 3-6 start, one has to wonder if they are legitimate contenders at this point, especially without Kupp.