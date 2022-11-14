 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 13, 2022

Cooper Kupp suffers potentially serious leg injury

November 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read

Cooper Kupp injury

The Los Angeles Rams’ difficult season appeared to get even worse on Sunday when wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a potentially serious injury.

Kupp was jumping to try to catch a John Wolford pass during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but failed to come down with the ball. As he landed, his leg got tangled up with cornerback Marco Wilson, and appeared to twist awkwardly as Kupp came to the ground.

Kupp immediately grabbed his right leg and was down for an extended period of time. When he was ultimately helped to the bench, he put no weight on his leg. Eventually, he had to be taken to the locker room, which he limped to under his own power.

The star wide receiver suffered an injury two weeks ago, but this looks like it could be much more significant.

If Kupp misses time, one might think the Rams could increase efforts to bring back Odell Beckham Jr. However, with the team potentially heading toward a 3-6 start, one has to wonder if they are legitimate contenders at this point, especially without Kupp.

Article Tags

Cooper Kupp
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus