Cooper Kupp gets big 3-year contract extension from Rams

Cooper Kupp may not have indicated he has any desparation to get paid more money, but he got paid more anyway.

Kupp received a 3-year contract extension from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. The extension goes on top of his current contract, which took him through 2023.

Kupp previously signed a 3-year, $47.25 million deal with the Rams in Sept. 2020. That deal called for him to make $14.875 million this season and $14.625 million in base salary in 2023.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kupp will now be under contract with the Rams for the next five seasons at $110 million, which is an average value of $22 million per season.

Kupp led the league with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdown catches last season. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year and helped his Rams win the Super Bowl.

Kupp’s deal comes just two days after Aaron Donald got a 3-year contract extension from the Rams.