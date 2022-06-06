Aaron Donald returns to Rams on massive new 3-year contract

Sean McVay expressed all season that he was not at all worried about Aaron Donald’s future with the Los Angeles Rams. That’s because the coach knew the team would take care of the matter.

And, boy, did they ever.

The Rams reworked Donald’s contract to pay him more money through 2024. Under the terms of his new deal, Donald will make $65 million guaranteed over 2022 and 2023. He also is under contract to make $30 million in 2024 if he chooses to play that season.

Donald is the first non-quarterback to make over $30 million per season.

The 31-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in all eight of his NFL seasons and won Defensive Player of the Year three times. He was threatening retirement over the last several months, but that may have just been a ploy to get more money out of the Rams. His approach — and more importantly his play on the field — has paid off.

The Rams happily announced the news with a posting on social media that said “run it back.”

Donald had a career-high 84 tackles last season, along with 12.5 sacks. He was a big factor in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Bengals, making a key stop to win the game.