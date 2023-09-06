Cooper Kupp in danger of missing multiple games

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not be ready to go for Week 1, and it sounds like there is a chance he will miss more than just one game.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that Kupp would not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. McVay also refused to rule out potentially placing Kupp on injured reserve.

Sean McVay would not rule out placing Cooper Kupp on injured reserve. https://t.co/XrkOpFNBOx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2023

If Kupp is placed on injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game, he would miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season. That is a big difference, since a week ago McVay characterized the wide receiver as “day-to-day.” That, however, was before Kupp traveled to see a specialist with the aim of trying to get to the bottom of what is causing his hamstring problems.

Kupp was limited to nine games in 2022 after his dominant 1,947-yard season in 2021. The Rams had hoped to get him back to something close to his best this year, but that will clearly be delayed.