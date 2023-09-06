 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 6, 2023

Cooper Kupp in danger of missing multiple games

September 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Cooper Kupp without a helmet

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not be ready to go for Week 1, and it sounds like there is a chance he will miss more than just one game.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that Kupp would not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. McVay also refused to rule out potentially placing Kupp on injured reserve.

If Kupp is placed on injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game, he would miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season. That is a big difference, since a week ago McVay characterized the wide receiver as “day-to-day.” That, however, was before Kupp traveled to see a specialist with the aim of trying to get to the bottom of what is causing his hamstring problems.

Kupp was limited to nine games in 2022 after his dominant 1,947-yard season in 2021. The Rams had hoped to get him back to something close to his best this year, but that will clearly be delayed.

Article Tags

Cooper Kupp
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus