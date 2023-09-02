Latest Cooper Kupp injury update is worrisome for Rams

It seems increasingly unlikely that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be ready for Week 1 in light of Saturday’s new injury update.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that Kupp is visiting with a specialist in Minnesota to try to get to the root cause of his lingering hamstring issue. Kupp has suffered a pair of hamstring pulls during the offseason and wants to know if there is an underlying issue.

#Rams star WR Cooper Kupp is in Minnesota today visiting with a noted body specialist to further understand his hamstring issue, sources say. With two pulls in one summer, the hope is to fully comprehend the root of the issue. Coach Sean McVay has described him as “day-to-day.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2023

On Thursday, coach Sean McVay characterized Kupp’s latest hamstring issue as a “setback” and characterized him as day-to-day. The Rams still have a week to go before their season opener, but if Kupp is seeing a specialist at this stage, that might not bode well for his availability.

After an astonishing 2021 season, injuries limited Kupp to nine games in 2022. The Rams will not want a repeat of that, so getting him as healthy as possible now makes sense.