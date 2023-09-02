 Skip to main content
Latest Cooper Kupp injury update is worrisome for Rams

September 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It seems increasingly unlikely that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be ready for Week 1 in light of Saturday’s new injury update.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that Kupp is visiting with a specialist in Minnesota to try to get to the root cause of his lingering hamstring issue. Kupp has suffered a pair of hamstring pulls during the offseason and wants to know if there is an underlying issue.

On Thursday, coach Sean McVay characterized Kupp’s latest hamstring issue as a “setback” and characterized him as day-to-day. The Rams still have a week to go before their season opener, but if Kupp is seeing a specialist at this stage, that might not bode well for his availability.

After an astonishing 2021 season, injuries limited Kupp to nine games in 2022. The Rams will not want a repeat of that, so getting him as healthy as possible now makes sense.

