Cooper Kupp suffers ‘setback’ with hamstring injury

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shared some news regarding Cooper Kupp on Thursday.

Kupp was on the field but did not practice with the team Thursday. That led to questions after practice about the wide receiver’s status.

McVay said that Kupp had suffered a “setback” and was “day-to-day.”

Sean McVay says Cooper Kupp has had a "setback". He calls it a "muscle strain." Day-to-day, per McVay. "We're obviously a much better team when he's out there." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 31, 2023

Kupp suffered his initial hamstring injury on August 1 but was able to resume practicing last week. Now he will work to get ready for the team’s season opener on Sept. 10.

Kupp is one of the most dominant receivers in the league when he is healthy. In 2021, Kupp led the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (17). The former 3rd-round draft pick only played in nine games last season after sustaining an ankle injury.