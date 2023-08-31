 Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp suffers ‘setback’ with hamstring injury

August 31, 2023
by Larry Brown
Cooper Kupp tracking a ball

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shared some news regarding Cooper Kupp on Thursday.

Kupp was on the field but did not practice with the team Thursday. That led to questions after practice about the wide receiver’s status.

McVay said that Kupp had suffered a “setback” and was “day-to-day.”

Kupp suffered his initial hamstring injury on August 1 but was able to resume practicing last week. Now he will work to get ready for the team’s season opener on Sept. 10.

Kupp is one of the most dominant receivers in the league when he is healthy. In 2021, Kupp led the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (17). The former 3rd-round draft pick only played in nine games last season after sustaining an ankle injury.

