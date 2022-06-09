Cooper Kupp did something very cool when signing his new contract

Cooper Kupp signed an enormous new contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, but he offered a pretty awesome gesture while doing so.

In a photo released by the Rams, the wide receiver appears to be wearing a Matthew Stafford jersey while signing his new megadeal. Kupp’s jersey appears to have a No. 9 on the front, and it certainly isn’t his own No. 10.

Wait, did Cooper Kupp sign his new deal while wearing a Matthew Stafford jersey?? (Photo credit Rams) pic.twitter.com/Y3d23grfmU — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 9, 2022

This may be Kupp’s way of paying tribute to his quarterback, who certainly played a role in getting Kupp that deal. Stafford’s first season with the Rams turned out to be the best of Kupp’s career, which is hardly coincidental. Kupp had only surpassed the 1,000-yard mark once in his career entering 2021, then went off for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Kupp certainly got paid a hefty sum of money. No wonder he wanted to nod to Stafford while signing on.