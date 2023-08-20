Cooper Kupp reveals when he could return from hamstring injury

Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring injury during practice nearly three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Rams star may be getting ready to return.

Kupp walked off the practice field with trainers on Aug. 1 and was later diagnosed with a hamstring injury. Reports indicated that the Rams intended to play it safe with the Pro Bowl wide receiver, which was hardly a surprise.

Kupp was interviewed during the NFL Network broadcast of Saturday night’s preseason game between the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. He was asked about the possibility of him returning to the field for joint practices with the Denver Broncos next week. Kupp said “that’s the plan” and that he is “feeling really good.”

“That’s the hope. I mean, that’s the plan. I’m feeling really good.”@CooperKupp told me and @AndrewWhitworth last night that he could return to @RamsNFL practice this week in Denver. Kupp has been out since an August 2 hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/PTONm88RKq — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 20, 2023

Assuming that is true, it is a positive sign for Kupp’s availability to start the season. The Rams would not risk having Kupp practice before he is fully healed.

Kupp missed the final eight games of the 2022 season due to a severe ankle sprain. He had an absurd 75 catches for 812 yards and 6 touchdowns in just nine games before that.

Kupp caught 145 passes for for 1,947 yards and 16 scores in 2021. He is Matthew Stafford’s favorite target and the focal point of the Rams’ offense.