Extent of Cooper Kupp’s hamstring injury revealed

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left practice on Tuesday after suffering an injury, but it sounds like he will return in time for the regular season.

Kupp walked off the field with trainers midway through practice. The Rams later revealed that the former All-Pro injured his hamstring.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Rams intend to be “very cautious” with Kupp. Though, once source did not rule out Kupp being back on the field before Week 1.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp underwent an MRI on his hamstring and while the team will be very cautious with him, one source said he potentially could be back “for scrimmages in a few weeks.” https://t.co/0KRMH8lzfH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2023

Kupp missed the final eight games of the 2022 season due to a severe ankle sprain. He had an absurd 75 catches for 812 yards and 6 touchdowns in just nine games before that. Kupp caught 145 passes for for 1,947 yards and 16 scores in 2021.

You can understand why the Rams would want to play it safe with Kupp, as he is the focal point of their offense and Matthew Stafford’s favorite target. Wide receivers Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek have also both missed time during training camp with injuries, so the Rams need to prioritize getting healthy before the season.