Could surprising AFC team go after Kirk Cousins?

The clock is ticking for the Minnesota Vikings to get a deal done with quarterback Kirk Cousins. If they’re unable to reach an agreement by March 13, the veteran will become a free agent and there are a few teams expected to pounce.

The Denver Broncos could be among them, believes NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Tom Pelissero says he wouldn’t rule out the Broncos making a run at Kirk Cousins and Sean Payton is gonna be aggressive in finding his guy. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R0NgFbps86 — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) February 23, 2024

“All options are on the table for the Broncos at quarterback,” Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I would think that they’re going to look at all these free agent quarterbacks. I wouldn’t even rule out the possibility that the Broncos would make a run at Kirk Cousins.

“If he believes Kirk Cousins gives him the best chance to compete in a really, really tough division … I wouldn’t take anything off the table.”

Pelissero points out that Broncos head coach Sean Payton has never rolled with a rookie quarterback in his coaching career except during the COVID-19 season when he was forced to start Ian Book for one game.

Of course, the Broncos still have a veteran on the roster. He goes by the name of Russell Wilson, but he and Denver appeared headed for a divorce after just two seasons. Wilson even recently listed his Cherry Hills home for sale, which is a sure sign of things to come.

The problem facing Payton and the Broncos is that Cousins will likely seek in excess of $40 million per season based on the current market. That would be more manageable if they didn’t have to juggle Wilson’s contract as well. He still has five years remaining on his deal and when they finally part ways, Denver will be forced to eat a significant amount of dead cap.

Having that much cash tied up in two quarterbacks — only one of whom is on the team — is like walking a tight rope. But Payton has never shied away from throwing big money at a starting quarterback before, so perhaps the Broncos are a team to watch if Cousins ultimately hits the open market.