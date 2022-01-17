Cowboys address Mike McCarthy’s future amid hot seat talk

Mike McCarthy did not turn in one of his best coaching performances in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but it sounds like he is going to keep his job.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked if he expects McCarthy to remain the team’s head coach in 2022. He gave a straightforward response.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said he expects Mike McCarthy to remain Dallas’ head coach. “Absolutely. Very confident.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022

Unless something changes or Jones is blatantly lying, McCarthy is going to get a shot to redeem himself next season.

Jerry Jones was quick to express his disappointment following the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss to the Niners. One report suggested the owner was planning to explore a coaching change if Dallas did not advance past the Wild Card round. Stephen Jones seemed to refute that on Monday.

McCarthy and his staff have been heavily scrutinized for their final play call of Sunday’s game. Still, Dallas went 12-5 during the regular season and secured a home playoff game. There should be something to be said for that, even if they fell short of expectations once again.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA;

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports