Jerry Jones not happy after Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss

Jerry Jones sounds like a man who is ready to punch a hole in the wall.

The Dallas Cowboys owner spoke with reporters after the team’s early playoff exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Jones sounded completely dismayed in his remarks.

“Extraordinarily disappointed,” said Jones, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Very disappointed. Disappointed for our fans … This is quite a letdown.

“They outplayed us,” Jones added about the 49ers, who won 23-17.

Jones was also asked about Dak Prescott and getting over the hump.

“The hump is advancing in the playoffs,” Jones replied. “There’s been some good quarterbacks that haven’t advanced in the playoffs. I’m just sick we’re one of them. Really sick. I’m surprised and sick.”

The Cowboys went 12-5 this season, and Jones definitely seemed to have Super Bowl aspirations. But instead, the team failed to survive Wild Card Weekend and still has yet to advance past the divisional round since 1995.

There was some talk that Jones could make a major change if the Cowboys fell flat in the playoffs. Now we appear to be staring right at that possibility.

