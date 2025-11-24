Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cowboys’ Alijah Clark made the best special teams play of the season

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Alijah Clark on the ground

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Alijah Clark made the best special teams play of the season on Sunday in his team’s 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in Week 12.

The Cowboys were punting on a 4th-and-13 from their 40-yard line in the fourth quarter tied 21-21 with the Eagles with under six minutes left in the game. Clark was on the punt coverage team and stumbled off the line. He then got pushed three times, and was pushed to the ground twice. Despite that, Clark never gave up. He got back to his feet and chased the ball down the field and eventually made a tackle on Xavier Gipson to force a fumble that was recovered by the Cowboys.

This is a great example of why you never give up on a play! Clark went from being pushed down to the turf multiple times to making a huge play!

Unfortunately for Dallas, they turned the ball over on downs after that fumble recovery. But they did go on to win the game 24-21 on a Brandon Aubrey field goal as time expired.

Clark was praised for his effort on the play.

Clark made the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. After seeing his hustle and effort on that play, it’s no surprise he was able to make the team.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App