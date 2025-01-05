Cowboys cheerleader drilled in head by kickoff in viral video

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader had a rough end to the regular season on Sunday.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey had a rare misfire on a kickoff during the first half of the Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The kick sailed out of bounds and nailed a Cowboys cheerleader right in the head.

The cheerleader had her back turned at the time and did not see it coming, which is hardly a surprise. Kickoffs almost wind up that far out of bounds, but this one looked like it had a radar lock on her dome.

The video quickly went viral:

Shoutout to this #DallasCowboys Cheerleader for taking the hit like a champ pic.twitter.com/jluDhATMku — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025

You can see another angle:

Brandon Aubrey’s kickoff out of bounds absolutely drills one of the Cowboys Cheerleaders. She seems to be all smiles after the fact. The camera man needs to be better there.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/AJOJ46R3zt — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) January 5, 2025

Fortunately, the cheerleader was in good spirits and did not appear to be injured. That had to have hurt, but she took it like a champ.