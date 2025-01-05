 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 5, 2025

Cowboys cheerleader drilled in head by kickoff in viral video

January 5, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Article Tags

CheerleadersDallas Cowboys

A Cowboys cheerleader laughs

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader had a rough end to the regular season on Sunday.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey had a rare misfire on a kickoff during the first half of the Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The kick sailed out of bounds and nailed a Cowboys cheerleader right in the head.

The cheerleader had her back turned at the time and did not see it coming, which is hardly a surprise. Kickoffs almost wind up that far out of bounds, but this one looked like it had a radar lock on her dome.

The video quickly went viral:

You can see another angle:

Fortunately, the cheerleader was in good spirits and did not appear to be injured. That had to have hurt, but she took it like a champ.

comments powered by Disqus