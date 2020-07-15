Report: Cowboys’ offer to Dak Prescott was not quite enough

The Dallas Cowboys did not reach an agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott before Wednesday’s deadline for a long-term deal, which means Prescott will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag tender. Though the two sides didn’t reach a deal, it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

NFL Media’s Jane Slater says the Cowboys’ offer included a $50 million signing bonus and $70 million over the first two years, but the deal didn’t happen.

The deal included a 50M signing bonus and 70M over the first two years. I'm told Dak Prescott wanted to get this deal done but it was just too late per source informed. #Cowboys https://t.co/3h16v7kcIq — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020

Slater later corrected that she was told by Prescott that he talked with Stephen Jones, but some of her details are off.

Dak Prescott declined to clarify but disputes some of the details reported here. Tells me while he did talk to Stephen Jones & try to get a deal done he's grateful and blessed to be a Cowboy and working & moving forward to do whatever he can to help the team win a Super Bowl. https://t.co/GbNuhiLZhK — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. says Dallas tried to make a deal happen but the team did not go far enough to the quarterback’s liking.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys didn't get a deal done. But it's wrong to say Cowboys weren't trying to pay Dak or don't believe in Dak. They weren't being cheap. But they didn’t go far enough to his liking as maybe they should have. Both can be true — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 16, 2020

Prescott is set to make $31.4 million for 2020 under the franchise tag tender. His brother expressed frustration over the lack of a deal.