Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Report: Cowboys’ offer to Dak Prescott was not quite enough

July 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys did not reach an agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott before Wednesday’s deadline for a long-term deal, which means Prescott will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag tender. Though the two sides didn’t reach a deal, it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

NFL Media’s Jane Slater says the Cowboys’ offer included a $50 million signing bonus and $70 million over the first two years, but the deal didn’t happen.

Slater later corrected that she was told by Prescott that he talked with Stephen Jones, but some of her details are off.

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. says Dallas tried to make a deal happen but the team did not go far enough to the quarterback’s liking.

Prescott is set to make $31.4 million for 2020 under the franchise tag tender. His brother expressed frustration over the lack of a deal.

