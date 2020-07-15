pixel 1
Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Dak Prescott’s brother Tad calls out Cowboys over lack of contract

July 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s brother Tad expressed his frustration with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday after the team did not reach a long-term deal with his brother.

The Cowboys franchise-tagged Dak this year and had until Wednesday’s deadline to reach a long-term deal with the quarterback. The two sides did not reach an agreement, which means Prescott will play the season under his franchise tender and make just over $31 million in 2020.

After no deal materialized, Tad, who is Dak’s oldest brother, tweeted harsh words for Dallas.

In case he later deletes the tweet, here’s what Tad wrote:

“There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them.”

He’s obviously frustrated with the way negotiations went. He has been harping on that theme, also tweeting an article from some doubting whether Dak is worth big money.

According to a report, Prescott turned down a deal with the Cowboys that would have paid him over $100 million.

Prescott, 26, threw for a career-best 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, which marked his fourth as Dallas’ starter.

