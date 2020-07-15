Dak Prescott’s brother Tad calls out Cowboys over lack of contract

Dak Prescott’s brother Tad expressed his frustration with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday after the team did not reach a long-term deal with his brother.

The Cowboys franchise-tagged Dak this year and had until Wednesday’s deadline to reach a long-term deal with the quarterback. The two sides did not reach an agreement, which means Prescott will play the season under his franchise tender and make just over $31 million in 2020.

After no deal materialized, Tad, who is Dak’s oldest brother, tweeted harsh words for Dallas.

There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them. — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) July 15, 2020

In case he later deletes the tweet, here’s what Tad wrote:

“There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them.”

He’s obviously frustrated with the way negotiations went. He has been harping on that theme, also tweeting an article from some doubting whether Dak is worth big money.

Believe it or not, there is still a “Dak isn’t worth the money” sector of Cowboys fans. https://t.co/uuqgRjuGv6 — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) July 15, 2020

According to a report, Prescott turned down a deal with the Cowboys that would have paid him over $100 million.

Prescott, 26, threw for a career-best 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, which marked his fourth as Dallas’ starter.