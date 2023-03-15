Cowboys reportedly reach decision on Ezekiel Elliott’s future

Ezekiel Elliott has been facing an uncertain future in Dallas, and it sounds like the star running back has played his last snap with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are expected to release Elliott, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. They could do so as soon as Wednesday afternoon, which is when the NFL’s new league year officially begins.

Elliott, 27, is scheduled to have a base salary of $10.4 million and a cap hit of $16.4 million next season. The Cowboys could save $4.86 million if they cut him and $10.9 million if they designate him a post-June 1 release, which they will likely do.

Elliott rushed for 876 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season, which were both career-worsts. He was outplayed by Tony Pollard, who had 1,007 rushing yards and added 371 receiving yards. Pollard scored 12 total touchdowns. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pollard, essentially locking him into a starting role heading into 2023.

There were indications that Elliott wanted to remain with the Cowboys and was willing to take a pay cut, so it is not out of the question that he could return on a new deal. He will likely have an opportunity to test free agency first.