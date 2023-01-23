Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear

Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear.

After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas next season. He did not dance around the topic.

“I want to be here. I don’t have a crystal ball and can’t tell the future. But I definitely want to be here,” Elliott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

If Elliott does remain with the Cowboys, it would almost certainly have to be on a reworked contract. Dallas can get out from the remaining four years and roughly $50 million on Elliott’s deal if they cut him this offseason. They would incur a dead salary cap hit of $11.86 million, which is significantly less than the $16 million Elliott would count toward the cap in 2023 if the Cowboys keep him.

Elliott’s production has declined in recent years. He rushed for 876 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry this season, which were both career-worsts. Tony Pollard has looked like the more explosive back for quite some time, though he suffered a significant injury in Sunday’s loss.

The Cowboys could try to renegotiate with Elliott, but it seems more likely that they will part ways with the 27-year-old.