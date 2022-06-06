Key Cowboys player reportedly skipping rest of OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys may have an issue on their hands regarding one of the team’s key offensive players.

Tight end Dalton Schultz has informed the Cowboys that he will not attend the rest of voluntary OTAs, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Schultz, who received the franchise tag earlier in the offseason, is unhappy with the lack of progress in long-term contract talks with the organization.

Frustrated by the state of contract talks, #Cowboys franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz informed the team he won’t attend the rest of voluntary OTAs, per sources. Schultz already signed his franchise tender, locking in a $10.931 million salary for 2022 if no deal by July 15. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2022

Schultz has signed his franchise tender already, so his options are rather limited to try to force the issue. The 25-year-old is ultimately opting to register his displeasure with the situation more than anything else. Notably, he seems to have had some other issues with the Cowboys during the offseason as well.

Schultz quickly developed into a key player for the Dallas offense in 2021, setting new career bests across the board with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s in line for a big role again in 2022, regardless of whether his contract situation gets sorted or not.