Notable Cowboys player disagreed with decision to trade Amari Cooper?

One Dallas Cowboys player may be blasting “Missing You” by John Waite all offseason in the aftermath of the Amari Cooper trade.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz addressed reporters this week and indicated that he disagreed with the decision to trade Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

“We’re a better offense with [Cooper],” he said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Unfortunately, we don’t have him, so I think the next step is having guys step up. There’s room to grow in a bunch of other aspects of the game.”

The 25-year-old Schultz did also say though that he wants to be in Dallas and would like to work out a long-term deal with the team.

The Cowboys traded Cooper, the 27-year-old four-time Pro Bowler, to the Browns last month in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. Ironically enough, the emergence of Schultz, who caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, helped contribute to Cooper’s decreased production for Dallas.

Cooper seemed to have worn out his welcome with Jerry Jones in particular, and it makes sense that a major move was coming after Dallas’ Wild Card round exit. But apparently not everyone in that locker room thinks that getting rid of Cooper was the right call.