Cowboys DB has funny comment about Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis absolutely does not want Tom Brady to mark him down for payback whenever they next meet.

Lewis and the Cowboys are preparing for a game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the high-powered offense led by Patrick Mahomes. That prompted one reporter to ask Lewis about whether anyone compared to Mahomes, and Lewis’ response was pretty funny.

Have the Cowboys faced an opponent that can make plays the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can on offense? Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis: “Yeah, Tom Brady. Ya’ll forgot about Tom?” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 18, 2021

Lewis isn’t forgetting about Tom, that is for sure. As long as there’s a chance that Brady might meet the Cowboys in the playoffs, Lewis probably doesn’t want to give the Buccaneers quarterback anything to remember him by. That’s in contrast to one of his younger teammates.

On the other hand, Mahomes is a pretty motivated guy himself. There may not be any winning here for Lewis.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports