Patrick Mahomes has awesome response for Tom Brady’s trash talk

Patrick Mahomes may have lost to Tom Brady in the Super Bowl less than three months ago, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback clearly has not let it rattle his confidence.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez had to wear a Brady jersey during batting practice on Monday after he lost a Super Bowl bet with former teammate and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips. Perez wasn’t happy about it, and the Royals shared a video of him saying “Patrick Mahomes is the best” while rocking the No. 12 jersey (see it here).

Brady responded by taking a lighthearted swipe at Perez. He may have also taken a jab at Mahomes, who is a part-owner of the Royals, for losing to Brady in the big game two months ago. Mahomes didn’t back down to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

I guess we will see in 20 years… https://t.co/CnndcM9ihj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 20, 2021

Mahomes has already won one Super Bowl and been to another, and he’s only 25. He has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks of all time, but does he have six more championship runs in him? History tells us no.

Chasing Brady is always going to be a dangerous task for NFL quarterbacks. Even Mahomes admitted last year that he doesn’t view himself as being on Brady’s level, though that was for a slightly different reason.