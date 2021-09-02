Cowboys rookie gives Tom Brady some bulletin board material

Whether intentional or not, things are already getting a bit more spicy ahead of the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Osa Odghizuwa, a third-round pick in April’s draft, may have given Tom Brady some bulletin board material Thursday when he was asked to assess the Tampa Bay quarterback’s weaknesses.

“He’s not very mobile,” Odighizuwa said, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I mean, you know, he’s been playing for 21 years. The dude is a little older, not too mobile. I’d say that’s probably what it is.”

Odighizuwa didn’t seem to be trying to take shots at Brady: he was simply answering the question. Odighizuwa even called Brady the “GOAT” and enthused about playing him, and downplayed the notion of giving Brady motivation.

“I feel like he’s not a guy who’s too worried about what I’m saying,” Odighizuwa said. “He’s obviously going to be aware of it, but he’s been doing this for awhile. People have been saying this, that and a third. He’s been doing his thing.”

Odighizuwa might be underestimating just how much motivation Brady draws from slights both real and perceived. The rookie may have been simply telling the truth, but Brady might find something in it anyway.