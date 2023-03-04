 Skip to main content
Cowboys reportedly have made decision on Tony Pollard

March 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tony Pollard is a free agent, and the Dallas Cowboys reportedly have made a decision about his future.

The Cowboys are prepared to use the franchise tag on Pollard if the two sides cannot reach a long-term deal by Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Pollard is recovering from a fractured fibula and high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Cowboys’ Divisional Round playoff loss to the 49ers. He is expected to be ready for training camp, so Dallas obviously does not have too many concerns about his health.

Pollard would receive around $10 million if he is tagged. That would more than triple his career earnings, which came out to $3.18 million over his first four seasons.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Pollard became the Cowboys’ go-to back last season. He had 1,007 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns, as well as 371 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Whether it’s via a contract extension or franchise tag, Dallas has decided that they won’t let Pollard go.

