Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed

January 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tony Pollard in Cowboys gear

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard was knocked out of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers with an injury, and now we have more details about the injury.

The Cowboys running back suffered a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain while being brought down on a tackle late in the second quarter. Pollard was carted off the field and ruled out for the game. He was seen on crutches after the game.

Cowboys reporter David Moore of the Dallas Morning News says Pollard is likely to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Todd Archer says that Pollard is likely looking at a 3-month recovery period.

Both reports suggest that Pollard will be ready for the start of training camp.

Pollard emerged as a major threat in the Cowboys’ offense this season. He rushed for 1,007 yards and 9 touchdowns with an average of 5.2 yards per carry. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 25-year-old made his first Pro Bowl.

