Cowboys’ Trysten Hill posts alternate angle of incident that led to suspension

One Dallas Cowboys player is coming with the receipts after getting suspended for an incident following last week’s game.

Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday showing the lead-up of the punch he threw at Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson after the two teams’ Thanksgiving game.

The video appears to show Simpson initiating the incident by getting right up into Hill’s chest and walking him backwards. Hill also tagged Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby in the post.

#TrystenHill posted this video to his Instagram story Wednesday a.m. and tagged Maxx Crosby. The DT’s two-game suspension was reduced to one game by NFL appeals Tuesday evening and he will miss just Thursday’s game. pic.twitter.com/pnWZVpxB9B — megan nicole (@megnturner_) December 1, 2021

The former second-round pick Hill drew a two-game suspension for the punch, but it was reduced to just one game on appeal. The primary angle that was shown of the incident (which you can see here) began just a split-second before Hill swung.

Hill will miss the Cowboys’ Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints regardless. But he clearly believes that this alternate angle will help flip the public perception of the incident.