Cowboys’ Trysten Hill suspended for throwing punch after Thanksgiving game

Tempers flared following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, and Trysten Hill’s actions during the scrum will cost him two games.

The NFL announced on Monday that Hill has been suspended two games for throwing a punch at Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson. In the press release, the league noted that Hill “waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line.”

Here’s the video of the incident:

I missed Trysten Hill throwing a punch last night at Raiders OG John Simpson NFL gonna discipline him I'm surepic.twitter.com/6DiSt7Pgs0 — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) November 26, 2021

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported after the game that Hill would not be suspended, so it’s unclear what changed.

It’s possible the NFL took Hill’s history into consideration. The third-year defensive lineman was also fined for a controversial tackle last season.