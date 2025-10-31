Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys fans are livid over Jerry Jones’ latest comments

Jerry Jones grinning before a game
Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has fans mad at him again over some comments he made in a recent interview.

Jones drew criticism for a quote from a recent interview he gave to Benoit Morenne of the Wall Street Journal outlining the Cowboys owner’s efforts to invest in the natural gas industry. Jones flippantly suggested he was prioritizing it over fixing the team’s defense.

“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there,” Jones said. “That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”

On Friday, Jones was asked about those comments during his weekly appearance with 105.3 The Fan. He said his investments were all part of fixing the Cowboys.

“This is called professional football, to make a point,” Jones said. “That means it takes money to make it all go. Anytime that I’m doing anything that’s away from looking at a specific player and how he’s playing defense, it has to do with the latter. That latter ultimately leads to the betterment of the Cowboys. Me sitting here talking on the phone with you, the visits I’m having with the fans through you, that’ll help score touchdowns.”

Of course, Jones has enough hours in the day to handle the Cowboys and his business portfolio. Bringing up a Dallas defense that even he is skeptical can be fixed, however, felt like rubbing salt in the wound.

The Cowboys are 3-4-1 despite one of the league’s elite offenses. Even an average defense would probably put them in the playoffs, and a lot of fans blame Jones for the fact that they do not have one. Of course, Jones lives in his own world sometimes, so the critics are not likely to get him to change course.

