Notable NFC team favored to land Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett has asked the Cleveland Browns to trade him, and a notable team is the early favorite to land the star defensive lineman if his request is granted.

Garrett issued a statement on Monday announcing that he has asked the Browns for a trade. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year called the decision “one of the toughest” of his life, but he said he wants to play for a team that can contend for a Super Bowl.

SportsBetting.ag wasted no time placing odds on Garrett’s future. The sportsbook listed the Dallas Cowboys as a slight favorite to land Garrett if the Browns move on from the 29-year-old.

Here are the odds for teams that are 10/1 or lower:

Dallas Cowboys 4/1

Washington Commanders 5/1

Kansas City Chiefs 6/1

Las Vegas Raiders 7/1

San Francisco 49ers 8/1

Philadelphia Eagles 9/1

Buffalo Bills 10/1

Green Bay Packers 10/1

With the exception of the Raiders, all of the teams with 10/1 odds or better can be considered playoff contenders.

Garrett has two years remaining on the 5-year, $125 million extension he signed with the Browns in 2020. His $25 million average annual salary ranks fifth among edge rushers. He will be looking for a contract extension in the near future, and any team that acquired him would likely want assurances that he would be willing to sign one. Garrett could use the contract situation as leverage to force his way to a contending team.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a known affinity for making big splashes, so it makes sense for Dallas to top the list. Though, it does not sound like a guarantee that the Browns are going to be willing to listen to offers.