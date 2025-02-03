Myles Garrett makes huge decision on his future

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is hoping for a big change heading into the 2025 season.

Garrett has requested a trade from the Browns. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year made the request public on Monday in a statement to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Breaking: Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and #Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade. Exclusive statement: pic.twitter.com/LgS5YCeCnP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2025

The Browns finished 3-14 this season, and Garrett voiced some of his frustrations with the team. That led to speculation that he could seek a trade.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently said the team would not entertain any trade offers whatsoever for Garrett, but that was before the 29-year-old publicly asked for a trade.

Garrett has 102.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons. He had 14 sacks in each of the last two seasons and 16 in each of the two seasons before that. He is once again a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Garrett has two years remaining on the 5-year, $125 million extension he signed with the Browns in 2020. His $25 million average annual salary ranks fifth among edge rushers.