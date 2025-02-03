Report reveals Browns’ stance on Myles Garrett’s trade request

Myles Garrett has publicly requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, but the team’s stance on their best defensive player reportedly remains unchanged.

Garrett issued a statement on Monday announcing that he has asked the Browns to trade him. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year called the decision “one of the toughest” of his life, but he said he wants to play for a team that can contend for a Super Bowl.

While speaking with reporters at the Senior Bowl last week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said there is no circumstance under which the team will trade Garrett this offseason. That was before Garrett asked out of Cleveland, but the Browns are maintaining that stance at the moment.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Monday that the Browns still have no intention of trading Garrett.

“My understanding is, despite this statement, the Browns are sticking to their stance and they do not intend to have any conversations or trade Garrett,” Garafolo said. “I was told that this morning in light of that statement that has been released, but Garrett is making it clear that he wants out. So, we’ve got ourselves a potential standoff here that could last for portions — if not all — of the offseason.”

Garrett has two years remaining on the 5-year, $125 million extension he signed with the Browns in 2020. His $25 million average annual salary ranks fifth among edge rushers. There is a good chance he will hold out if Berry refuses to accommodate the trade request.

The Browns finished 3-14 this season, and Garrett voiced some of his frustrations with the team. That led to speculation that he could seek a trade. It is not all that shocking that the 29-year-old wants to play for a contender at this point in his career.

Garrett has 102.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons. He had 14 sacks in each of the last two seasons and 16 in each of the two seasons before that.