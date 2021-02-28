Cowboys reportedly find this trade rumor to be ‘laughable’

Russell Wilson has given the Seattle Seahawks a short list of teams to which he would accept a trade, and the Dallas Cowboys are one of those teams. Naturally, that has led to a lot of speculation about Wilson potentially being traded for Dak Prescott. According to one report, that is not going to happen.

Jane Slater of NFL Network says she spoke with a Cowboys source who called it “laughable” to suggest a Prescott-Wilson swap is realistic. Slater listed several reasons why the idea is so farfetched, with one of them being that there is some tension between the Cowboys and Seahawks when it comes to trades.

Because 140 characters weren't enough let's put Dak vs Russell hypothetical to bed folks. Also keep in mind the Cowbous were happy to give up 1st rounders WHEN the team was healthy and a safety away from perceived success. Different year, challenges and we are talking QB!#Cowboys pic.twitter.com/MGlnyK7dDA — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 26, 2021

Seattle would reportedly want at least three first-round picks for Wilson. That price could, in theory, be lower for the Cowboys in a potential trade involving Prescott, but there’s been no indication that either side is interested.

The Seahawks would be left with a dead cap hit of $39 million if they trade Wilson this offseason. While we recently got a better idea of just how icy things have gotten between Wilson and the team, we would bet against any blockbuster trade this offseason.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 4.0