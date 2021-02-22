Here is the Seahawks’ reported asking price for Russell Wilson

It is highly unlikely that the Seattle Seahawks will trade Russell Wilson this offseason, but that does not mean they are ignoring inquiries about the star quarterback.

Roughly one-third of NFL teams have reached out to the Seahawks about the possibility of trading for Wilson, Michael Silver of NFL.com reported on Monday. Seattle general manager John Schneider never closes the door entirely on a trade discussion, but Silver says the starting point in any negotiation involving Wilson would be three first-round draft picks.

The @Seahawks are staying quiet in the wake of Russell Wilson's recent comments… but that isn't stopping teams from calling to see if he's available… @nflnetwork @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/Xs3Xwp6A2L — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 22, 2021

“You’ve got a coach in Pete Carroll who, I would imagine, is not eager to sign on to a rebuilding project or say, ‘Hey, let’s just go get a young quarterback,'” Silver said. “They’ve got their guy. I think chances are it’ll get patched up, but that hasn’t stopped a lot of teams from reaching out and talking about this. You kind of hear that three No. 1’s being tossed around the league a little bit.”

Wilson has voiced his frustrations with the Seahawks on numerous occasions this offseason. His camp was clearly behind a report that the quarterback is fed up with how much he has been sacked. We know that because Wilson essentially confirmed it during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” last week. He also hinted at some other issues between him and the team.

Still, it seems unlikely that Wilson would demand a trade. Trading him would result in a $39 million dead cap hit for the Seahawks, which is one of the many reasons they want to avoid it. If you want to know why Wilson is airing out his dirty laundry, this might help explain it.