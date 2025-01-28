Cowboys officially hire new defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of overhauling their coaching staff, and they have now hired a new defensive coordinator.

Matt Eberflus was officially named the new defensive coordinator of the Cowboys on Tuesday. The former Chicago Bears coach was viewed as the favorite for the job all along after former DC Mike Zimmer said he is leaning toward retirement.

Eberflus served as an assistant with the Cowboys from 2011-2017. He became the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator in 2018 and served in that role until 2021. He then became the Chicago Bears’ head coach until being fired this season after a 4-8 start.

The Bears went 14-32 during Eberflus’ tenure as head coach. He could be better suited as a defensive coordinator, which would help the Cowboys. Indy’s defense ranked 10th, 18th, 10th and 9th in points allowed over Eberflus’ four years as defensive coordinator. They dropped to 28th, 28th and 24th after he left.

The Cowboys recently promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, and the decision did not sit well with fans in Dallas. They may feel a bit better about the team bringing in an experienced defensive assistant.