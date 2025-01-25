Cowboys fans react to hire of Brian Schottenheimer as new head coach

The Dallas Cowboys have hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach, and the team’s fans aren’t exactly throwing a parade over the move.

Schottenheimer has been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons and did not call plays. When the team decided not to bring back Mike McCarthy for a sixth season, Schottenheimer was not whom fans had their hopes set on as being the next coach. He’s not new, he’s not shiny, and he doesn’t offer the allure and excitement that one of the hot candidates like a Ben Johnson or Liam Coen did.

All of that could be felt in the reactions online from fans and followers of the team.

Wade Phillips ➡️ Jason Garrett Mike McCarthy ➡️ Brian Schottenheimer Quick, easy, CHEAP, and the Jones’ retain control just the way they like it. This team doesn’t want to win. It’s about attention. It’s about egos. Cowboys fans are exhausted with this clown show. pic.twitter.com/Fjy1YVIUFT — Ernie The Cowboys Fan (@es3_09) January 25, 2025

Brian Schottenheimer has been named the Cowboys new head coach pic.twitter.com/O7Wb45dGTx — Adam 🏒 (20-22-8) (@AdamQuraishi1) January 25, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys hate us all and hired Brian Schottenheimer to be their head coach to prove it. Join me now for a LIVE discussion/reaction on the @BloggingTheBoys YouTube Channel: https://t.co/KxdmqgHE64 pic.twitter.com/7EtRrTwP76 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 25, 2025

dallas cowboys officially sign their next puppet brian schottenheimer as face of the franchise pic.twitter.com/tm28IScu8z — MikeTX (@miketx95) January 25, 2025

Jerry Jones hired Brian Schottenheimer as our new HC? Yeah I’m so done with team.. stg they ain’t worth posting anymore…. pic.twitter.com/KQqKSyjeVF — Just Tweeting Away (@ChillTweetR) January 25, 2025

Cowboys fans after hearing Jerry Jones hired Brian Schottenheimer to be the next head coach pic.twitter.com/hnTEbkouvs — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 25, 2025

To be clear, I’m not mad at Brian Schottenheimer. Im just disgusted with the organization’s order of operations. https://t.co/8lIMo9dnBJ — Landon Holifield ✭ (@TheLandoShow) January 25, 2025

Why did the Cowboys hire Schottenheimer? He fits well what owner Jerry Jones wants in a coach.

Schottenheimer gives

Jerry everything he wants in a head coach: familiarity, comfortability, low pay and a dude so happy to have the job he will acquiesce to anything and everything Jerry wants. Hopefully, he

Can succeed

Despite that. — IAmJeanJacquesTaylor (@JJTJournalist) January 25, 2025

This will be Schottenheimer’s first time serving as a head coach. He has previously served as the offensive coordinator four times in the NFL, including his Cowboys stint.