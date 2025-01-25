 Skip to main content
Cowboys fans react to hire of Brian Schottenheimer as new head coach

January 24, 2025
by Larry Brown
The Dallas Cowboys have hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach, and the team’s fans aren’t exactly throwing a parade over the move.

Schottenheimer has been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons and did not call plays. When the team decided not to bring back Mike McCarthy for a sixth season, Schottenheimer was not whom fans had their hopes set on as being the next coach. He’s not new, he’s not shiny, and he doesn’t offer the allure and excitement that one of the hot candidates like a Ben Johnson or Liam Coen did.

All of that could be felt in the reactions online from fans and followers of the team.

Why did the Cowboys hire Schottenheimer? He fits well what owner Jerry Jones wants in a coach.

This will be Schottenheimer’s first time serving as a head coach. He has previously served as the offensive coordinator four times in the NFL, including his Cowboys stint.