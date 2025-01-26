 Skip to main content
Ex-Super Bowl champion coach makes decision on his future

January 26, 2025
by Grey Papke
Mike Zimmer
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has made a notable decision about his future.

Zimmer told WFAA’s Ed Werder that he will not be a part of new coach Brian Schottenheimer’s staff in Dallas, and that he plans to retire. Zimmer served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator last season under Mike McCarthy.

If this is it for Zimmer, he has had a very accomplished career. The 68-year-old was a defensive assistant for the Cowboys from 1994-2006 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 1995. He memorably coached the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 to 2021, going 72-56-1 with three playoff appearances. He has been contemplating retirement for a bit, even before Schottenheimer landed the Cowboys’ head coaching job.

As has been previously reported, former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is viewed as the favorite to become the team’s new defensive coordinator.