Ex-Super Bowl champion coach makes decision on his future

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has made a notable decision about his future.

Zimmer told WFAA’s Ed Werder that he will not be a part of new coach Brian Schottenheimer’s staff in Dallas, and that he plans to retire. Zimmer served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator last season under Mike McCarthy.

Mike Zimmer tells me that he will not be returning to the #Cowboys as a member of Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff and will likely retire from coaching in the NFL.

Zimmer served as defensive coordinator last season. Cowboys likely to hire Matt Eberflus as DC, per sources.

If this is it for Zimmer, he has had a very accomplished career. The 68-year-old was a defensive assistant for the Cowboys from 1994-2006 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 1995. He memorably coached the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 to 2021, going 72-56-1 with three playoff appearances. He has been contemplating retirement for a bit, even before Schottenheimer landed the Cowboys’ head coaching job.

As has been previously reported, former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is viewed as the favorite to become the team’s new defensive coordinator.