New Cowboys OL responds to past criticism of team

New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines.

Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization “arrogant” while a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Peters downplayed the remarks, citing the rivalry between the two teams, and added that he now classifies the Cowboys’ attitude as “swagger.”

“I’m excited. This my home state. … I don’t call [the #Cowboys] arrogant. I call it swagger.” – Jason Peters on once calling Dallas arrogant “I couldn’t pass it up — playing for the Cowboys. … When Jerry called, I came.” pic.twitter.com/eciFSd5AxL — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 5, 2022

Jason Peters on not liking the Cowboys in the past:

"You can't blame me. We were rivals. At the end of the day, me and Jerry go back to Arkansas. When he called me, we sat down and talked. It was like love at first sight. We were talking about the Hogs." — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 5, 2022

Peters is right on here. The Eagles and Cowboys are heated rivals. It’s not as if the Pro Bowl lineman was going to sit around and compliment them while playing for a divisional foe.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, the 40-year-old Peters should be able to win a starting role fairly quickly with Dallas. That probably will not be pleasant to watch for Eagles fans.