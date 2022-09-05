 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 5, 2022

New Cowboys OL responds to past criticism of team

September 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jerry Jones in sunglasses

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines.

Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization “arrogant” while a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Peters downplayed the remarks, citing the rivalry between the two teams, and added that he now classifies the Cowboys’ attitude as “swagger.”

Peters is right on here. The Eagles and Cowboys are heated rivals. It’s not as if the Pro Bowl lineman was going to sit around and compliment them while playing for a divisional foe.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, the 40-year-old Peters should be able to win a starting role fairly quickly with Dallas. That probably will not be pleasant to watch for Eagles fans.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus