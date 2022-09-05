Jason Peters’ old anti-Cowboys quote goes viral

Jason Peters might have some explaining to do after joining the Dallas Cowboys.

Peters, a future Hall of Fame offensive lineman, agreed to join the Cowboys on Monday and should help the team amid an injury crisis. However, it did not take long before some comments Peters made about the Cowboys organization in the past resurfaced.

While a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, Peters said the Cowboys were “arrogant” as an organization and suggested that the team attracts bandwagon fans.

“They’re just arrogant — the organization, everybody. America’s team,” Peters said. “Right now, they’re not winning, so let’s see how many people jump off the bandwagon.”

Peters will be changing his tune now, of course. At the time, Peters had spent the bulk of his career with Philadelphia, so he would not have been shy about stoking the rivalry with the hated Cowboys. Still, don’t be shocked if someone presses Peters to answer for these remarks.

The Cowboys and Eagles first meet in Week 6, a game that might be worth marking on the calendar.