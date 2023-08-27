Jerry Jones shares his interesting plans for Trey Lance this season

The Dallas Cowboys took a gamble on Friday when they acquired quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers.

Lance currently sits third on the Cowboys depth chart behind starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush. The North Dakota State alum’s addition serves as an injection of youth and potential into a veteran QB room. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, hopes Lance does not have to show off any of that potential on the field this season.

Jones did not mince words when asked about how he imagined Lance would help Dallas in 2023.

“Candidly, I don’t want to plan on, count on or wish for help from him this year,” Jones told reporters, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The oft-injured Lance has already missed 26 out of a possible 34 games through the first two years of his NFL career. It seems that in Jones’ ideal world, he wants Lance to take it even further with a redshirt year to start off his Cowboys stint.

Jones also stated that the Lance acquisition will not play a factor in any extension talks with Prescott. The 2-time Pro Bowler is signed through the 2024 season for a cap hit worth $59.5 million. He also wields a no-trade clause and cannot be forced to play on a franchise tag.

Jones affirmed that Prescott — who is only 30 years old — was fully on board with adding Lance to the roster for the betterment of the team.