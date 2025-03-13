2-time Pro Bowl wide receiver makes decision on his NFL future

At 34 years old, a longtime NFL receiver has got one more in him.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Wednesday that veteran wideout Adam Thielen has decided to return for another NFL season. Thielen is now finalizing a revised contract with the Carolina Panthers for the 2025 campaign.

Joe Person of The Athletic adds that Carolina is set to give Thielen a pay raise (above the $6.75 million that he was originally slated to make in 2025).

Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With 11 NFL seasons already under his belt, Thielen flirted with the possibility of retirement this offseason. But he has decided to come back for one more year and is getting an increase in salary to do so as well.

Thielen spent the first nine seasons of his pro career with the Minnesota Vikings from 2013-22, making two Pro Bowl teams and earning one All-Pro nod. He then signed with the Panthers before the 2023 campaign and produced 1,014 yards receiving in his first year with them. Last season, Thielen missed seven games due to a hamstring injury but still finished with a respectable 48 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns.

A strong route-runner with a knack for making difficult catches, Thielen is one of the steadiest veteran pass-catchers in the NFL. With 23-year-old Panthers QB Bryce Young finding his mojo a bit to close out last season after briefly being benched for Andy Dalton, Thielen will be sticking around for another go with Young. The Panthers have managed to sign some notable offensive weapons in free agency to help shoulder the load as well.