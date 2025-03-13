Micah Parsons sparks speculation with 3-word social media post

Micah Parsons is hoping for a contract extension ahead of the 2025 season, and the Dallas Cowboys star has once again sparked speculation among fans with a cryptic social media post.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He first watched Maxx Crosby become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history when Crosby signed a 3-year, $106.5 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders last week. That record stood for only a few days, as Myles Garrett got an even bigger deal from the Cleveland Browns.

Many expect Parsons to be next. It seemed like the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year may have alluded to that with a three-word social media post on Wednesday night.

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s my time,” Parsons wrote on X.

It is easy to see why many interpreted that as Parsons making reference to his contract situation. However, one follower speculated that the 25-year-old was referring to it being his time to step up as a leader of the Cowboys. Parsons reposted the comment.

Parsons had 12 sacks in 13 games this season, which was the lowest sack total of his four-year career this far. It has long been assumed that the Cowboys will have to make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL if they want to keep him. The price tag associated with that increased dramatically with Garrett’s new contract.

From a market value standpoint, Parsons has to be thrilled with the extensions that were signed by both Crosby and Garrett. A different three-word post Parsons had on X recently seemed to reflect that.