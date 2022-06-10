Cowboys legend Don Perkins dies

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the loss of one of the best players in their storied franchise’s history, as Don Perkins has died.

Perkins died on Thursday at the age of 84, according to the Cowboys. The former running back played for the team from 1961 to 1968 and was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 1976.

Perkins made the Pro Bowl in six of the eight seasons he spent with Dallas. He was named the NFL Rookie of the Year in 1961 and an All-Pro in 1962. He was the first Cowboy to ever make the All-Pro team.

A former college football star at New Mexico, Perkins rushed for 6,217 career yards and 42 touchdowns with Dallas. He ranks fourth all time in both categories for the franchise.

Perkins joins a growing list of former Cowboys players, coaches and executives who have died in the past several months. Most recently, former running back Marion Barber was found dead at age 38.