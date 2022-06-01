 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 1, 2022

Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber dies – found dead at 38

June 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Marion Barber with his helmet off

Dec. 25, 2010; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back (24) Marion Barber against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38.

Barber was found dead at his apartment on Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports. Barber was found by Frisco Police, which shared a statement on the matter.

“Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time,” Frisco Police said in a statement.

The cause of death was not immediately provided.

Barber had been going through some difficult times recently.

In 2019, Barber was booked into county jail in Denton County, Texas on two counts of criminal mischief related to a 2018 event. Barber was alleged to have damaged two cars while he was running.

In 2014, Barber was arrested for flashing a loaded gun in church.

Last year, former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern about Barber. Bryant said the former running back was “down and out bad.”

Barber was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Minnesota in 2005. He played for Dallas from 2005-2010 and finished his career in 2011 with the Bears.

Though he never cracked 1,000 yards in a season, Barber rushed for 47 touchdowns over six seasons with Dallas, including 14 in 2006. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and was known for his physical rushing style:

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus