Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber dies – found dead at 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38.

Barber was found dead at his apartment on Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports. Barber was found by Frisco Police, which shared a statement on the matter.

“Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time,” Frisco Police said in a statement.

The cause of death was not immediately provided.

Barber had been going through some difficult times recently.

In 2019, Barber was booked into county jail in Denton County, Texas on two counts of criminal mischief related to a 2018 event. Barber was alleged to have damaged two cars while he was running.

In 2014, Barber was arrested for flashing a loaded gun in church.

Last year, former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern about Barber. Bryant said the former running back was “down and out bad.”

As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner …. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad…we are just a stat and moments to most people… https://t.co/V5oKxdAzOZ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 15, 2021

Barber was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Minnesota in 2005. He played for Dallas from 2005-2010 and finished his career in 2011 with the Bears.

Though he never cracked 1,000 yards in a season, Barber rushed for 47 touchdowns over six seasons with Dallas, including 14 in 2006. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and was known for his physical rushing style: